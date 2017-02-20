Roksanda Ilincic and Malone Souliers Come Out With Game-Changing Boots for Fall

View Slideshow Roksanda fall '17 collection at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Fall ’17 is the second season Roksanda Ilincic has collaborated with Malone Souliers and this time around it was all about the boot — the heel to be precise.

These bad boys were a real game-changer. Rubberized and lacquered, they came emblazoned with jaunty color-block stripes that picked up the ready-to-wear palette of cobalts, aquas, burnt ambers and reds and recalled Ilincic’s Dadaist inspiration.

Best in show were the slouchy ankle length versions with colorful eyelets and leather drawstrings, and there were also knee and thigh high models that came ruched at the ankle to similar effect.

