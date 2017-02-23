Ellie Goulding Is the Latest Music Star to Launch a Shoe Line

“For me, shoes are an indication of what mood you are in,” Goulding said in a statement. “Launching a collection of my own gives me the opportunity to express my style. My collection includes shoes for any occasion. I really can’t decide if I like wearing heels or flats better. I’m constantly changing it up.”

A campaign for the line was shot in London by photographer Louie Banks and styled by Cher Coulter. In the campaign, Goulding wears a pair of black lace-up sandals.

Ellie Goulding wearing lace-up sandals from her Ellie Goulding for Deichmann line. Courtesy of Deichmann

Espadrille styles from the Ellie Goulding for Deichmann. Courtesy of Deichmann

Sandals from the Ellie Goulding for Deichmann line. Courtesy of Deichmann

Prices range from €19.90-€34.90, or about $21-$37 at the current exchange rate. The collection, which will be released March 1, will be available in Deichmann stores in 21 European countries and on Deichmann’s site.

Goulding attended the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, but she didn’t wear a pair from her line. She opted for Malone Souliers mules with her Phillip Plein chain-detail dress.

Ellie Goulding wearing Malone Souliers shoes at the Brit Awards on Feb. 22. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti’s Shoe Collaboration

Katy Perry on How Her Shoe Line Will Be a Conversation Starter

A Closer Look at Zayn Malik’s Men’s Collection for Giuseppe Zanotti