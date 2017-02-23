Ellie Goulding Is the Latest Music Star to Launch a Shoe Line

So far this year, there have been shoe launches from Katy Perry, Zayn Malik and Jennifer Lopez. Now Ellie Goulding is the latest music star to get into the shoe business.
The Grammy-nominated British singer announced a collaboration with German shoe retailer Deichmann earlier this week. The Ellie Goulding for Deichmann line includes sneakers, sandals, heels, wedges, espadrilles and mules.
“For me, shoes are an indication of what mood you are in,” Goulding said in a statement. “Launching a collection of my own gives me the opportunity to express my style. My collection includes shoes for any occasion. I really can’t decide if I like wearing heels or flats better. I’m constantly changing it up.”
A campaign for the line was shot in London by photographer Louie Banks and styled by Cher Coulter. In the campaign, Goulding wears a pair of black lace-up sandals.
Prices range from €19.90-€34.90, or about $21-$37 at the current exchange rate. The collection, which will be released March 1, will be available in Deichmann stores in 21 European countries and on Deichmann’s site.
Goulding attended the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, but she didn’t wear a pair from her line. She opted for Malone Souliers mules with her Phillip Plein chain-detail dress.
