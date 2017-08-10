Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Got An Upgrade for Fall

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton’s go-to sneaker brand is Superga. Much like Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of the simple canvas kicks — wearing the affordable style on numerous occasions. And naturally, each time Middleton steps out in the sneakers, sales increase significantly.
With that said, Superga’s latest ’90s-inspired collab with e-commerce site Luisa Via Roma might be a bit out there for the royal. The limited edition velvet platform shoes — which come in four autumnal colors — would be a notable step away from Kate’s classic preppy style.
With a slightly retro, grungy vibe, it’s hard to imagine the mom of two rocking the look. Either way, shop the cool collaboration for yourself.
Superga LVR Editions Velvet Platform Sneakers, $186; luisaviaroma.com
