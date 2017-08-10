Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Got An Upgrade for Fall

Kate Middleton's go-to sneaker just got a fall upgrade. REX Shutterstock/brand

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton’s go-to sneaker brand is Superga. Much like Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of the simple canvas kicks — wearing the affordable style on numerous occasions. And naturally, each time Middleton steps out in the sneakers, sales increase significantly.

With that said, Superga’s latest ’90s-inspired collab with e-commerce site Luisa Via Roma might be a bit out there for the royal. The limited edition velvet platform shoes — which come in four autumnal colors — would be a notable step away from Kate’s classic preppy style.

Kate Middleton in Heidelberg, Germany wearing a striped top, jeans and Superga sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in Superga sneakers to host London Marathon runners at Kensington Palace in April. REX Shutterstock

During the royal trip to Canada in 2016, Middleton wore Superga white sneakers. REX Shutterstock

With a slightly retro, grungy vibe, it’s hard to imagine the mom of two rocking the look. Either way, shop the cool collaboration for yourself.

Superga LVR Editions Velvet Platform Sneakers, $186; luisaviaroma.com

