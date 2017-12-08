Kanye West’s Favorite Euro Sneaker Collaborated With Colette on ‘Breaking Bread’ Kicks

Karhu Fusion 2.0 sneaker collaboration with Colette. Karhu

Karhu, the under-the-radar sneaker label from Finland beloved of Kanye West has collaborated with Parisian Concept store Colette. The company had its heyday between the 1950s and 1970s when it kitted out Finland’s gold medal winning Olympic athletes. Legend has it that it actually originated the triple stripe logo but sold the trademark to Adidas in the 1950s.

The limited edition Breaking Bread’ Fusion 2.0 sneaker celebrates the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence. The shoe comes in white and blue: “It’s a perfect match as these are both the colors of Colette and the Finnish flag,” said Karhu CEO Emanuele Arese.

His father Franceseo Arese, formerly president of Asics Italy and chairman of Asics Europe, was looking for a new challenge and bought the company three years ago with a view to regenerate it. Both father and son are former athletes themselves with Arese senior winning an Olympic medal for track and field in the ‘70s.

Karhu has always developed its own proprietary technology, creating the first patented air cushion midsole system during the 1970s. Going forward, the company is concentrating on the running and performance markets. “We don’t just want to just focus on the heritage of the brand but create a legacy for the future,” said Arese junior.

The Colette sneaker, launching tomorrow in store and online, is a special edition of just 100. Super lightweight, it is produced in Italy and based on a Karhu running shoe from the ‘90s. “We asked the original designer from that time to redesign it for the collaboration,” he said. “Sarah [Colette creative director Sarah Andelman] liked the silhouette and supported from the beginning. Colette was the first place to sell it in France.”

In addition to sportswear stores, Karhu is now stocked at Barneys New York, Beams in Japan, Dover Street Market and Luisa Via Roma.

So what’s with the Breaking Bread? It comes from the idea of collaboration and togetherness and the theme extends right down to the shoe boxes themselves. They come decorated with quirky renderings of French croissants and traditional Finnish Pullapitko bead. As for the kicks, they are bound to sell out like hot cakes.