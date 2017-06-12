Chiara Ferragni Brings Her Style to Classic Tod’s Loafer and Handbag

View Slideshow Chiara Ferragni for Tod's. REX Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that Italian luxury label Tod’s has named its collaboration with Chiara Ferragni #ChiaraLovesTods.

After all, the Italian fashion influencer boasts 9.7 million Instagram followers and is all about using hashtags. While she has her own shoe label, Chiara Ferragni Collection, Ferragni has collaborated with Tod’s — a staple in Italy and around the world. Her style has been so influential that Footwear News named her Style Influencer of the Year at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards.

She’s bringing her personal style to the brand’s signature Double T Gommino driving moccasin and the Diodon bag. She’s given the Diodon bag an of-the-moment treatment in powder pink, while the moccasin is done in a super wearable beige suede.

Ferragni shows just how easy it can be to integrate the items into one’s wardrobe — she wore them with a blue and white striped button down and denim skirt.

Chiara Ferragni wearing the Tod’s Double T Gommino moccasin and Diodon bag. Courtesy of Tod's

