Charlotte Olympia’s Seriously Chic Travel Tips

Charlotte Olympia Dellal. Courtesy Image.

For Charlotte Olympia Dellal, teaming up with luggage brand Globe-Trotter was an opportunity that was too good to resist.

“For me, the journey begins with packing,” she told Footwear News. “I plan my wardrobe so that I don’t end up taking too much — less is definitely more.”

Charlotte Olympia x Globe-Trotter luggage collaboration. Courtesy Image.

Retailing from $1,224 to $4,125, the four-piece set features a vanity case, two trolleys and an eight-compartment shoe case for treasured flats and heels. The luggage comes in Dellal’s favorite leopard print with jacquard interiors, complete with her signature spiderweb motif. After all, she notes, “beautiful luggage is synonymous with the golden era of travel.”

Charlotte Olympia x Globe-Trotter luggage collaboration. Courtesy Image.

When it comes to packing for her travels, Dellal favors “feminine dresses that can be dressed up or down with shoes and accessories.” She added, “However, no matter where I go, I pack one party dress teamed with a special pair of heels, because you never know when you’ll end up going to a fabulous party.”

To further celebrate her passion for far-flung voyages (last month, the Brit traveled to Brazil and Dubai; in April, she will hit Japan, Canada and three U.S. states), Dellal is launching a collection of Charlotte Olympia slipper flats called Wish You Were Here.

Fashioned in needlepoint embroidery and delicate beading, the 12 slipper designs are inspired by distant destinations. “I love to celebrate different countries in my work, and this has manifested in many of my collections,” she said.

Dellal talked to FN about the inspirations, from Japan to Africa, behind three of the styles:

Charlotte Olympia’s Wish You Were Here Cherry Blossom slippers. Courtesy Image.

“When I go to Tokyo, I love to walk around Harajuku and shop for fun and unique pieces. I especially love Japanese food, so Inakaya West is a must. It’s a Robata grill where you sit at a bar in front of all the fresh food and watch the chefs cook with great showmanship.”

Charlotte Olympia’s Wish You Were Here Fruit Salad slippers. Courtesy Image.

“Rio is my home away from home. It’s all about simple pleasures there. I love to run up and down Ipanema beach, followed by a dip in the sea. Then, you can find me with a fresh coconut as I admire one of the most beautiful views in the world. For caipirinhas and all-night samba dancing, head to Carioca Da Gema in Lapa.”

Charlotte Olympia’s Wish You Were Here Animal Kingdom slippers. Courtesy Image.

“I was born in Cape Town, but my dream is to go to Kenya on safari. I’ve been inspired by Osa Johnson and her memoir, ‘I Married Adventure,’ in which she recounts her time exploring Africa with her husband in the 1920s.”

Dellal’s luggage and slipper collections will launch on April. 3.

Want more?

British Prime Minister Theresa May Wore Custom Charlotte Olympia Heels for Red Nose Day

Charlotte Olympia’s New Shoe Collection Had Its Own Movie Premiere