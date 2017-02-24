Casadei Collaborates With Russian Street Style Star Elena Perminova on Capsule Collection

Elena Perminova at London Fashion Week on Feb. 20. REX Shutterstock

“She has amazing style and knows exactly what she likes,” said Casadei creative director Cesare Casadei of Elena Perminova, the Russian model and socialite who he announced a new collaboration with at the brand’s fall ’17 presentation.

The five-piece collection caters to the travel wardrobe needs of Perminova, the wife of Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev. “You don’t bring your whole wardrobe,” Casadei added.

And why not? “She’s a mom and leads a very full life,” said Casadei. “The idea we came up with was to create her ideal shoes — versatile, simple and chic.”

Casadei for Elena Perminova ankle-strap pump. Courtesy of Casadei

Casadei for Elena Perminova peep-toe, lace-up boot. Courtesy of Casadei

And chic they are: a flat biker moto boot, two over the knee styles (one pointed, one laced and open toe), an ankle bootie and a champagne silk pump with signature blade heel rounded out the wearable capsule, which hits stores in September.

Casadei for Elena Perminova platform boot. Courtesy of Casadei

Casadei for Elena Perminova flat buckle boot. Courtesy of Casadei

Casadei for Elena Perminova thigh-high boot. Courtesy of Casadei

