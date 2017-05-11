Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott Wear Wild Moschino Outfits in New Ad for Magnum Ice Cream

View Slideshow Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott in Magnum x Moschino ads. Splash/Magnum

Magnum ice cream is making its way into the fashion world.

The brand tapped model Cara Delevingne and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott to star in its new ad campaign, a collaboration with Moschino. The Magnum x Moschino ads feature Delevingne and Scott wearing Moschino’s colorful, wild designs while holding — or eating — Magnum’s signature chocolate-covered ice cream bars. It’s part of Magnum’s “Unleash Your Wild Side” campaign.

Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott in the Magnum x Moschino ad campaign. Splash/Magnum

Delevingne also stars in a video spot, which she shared on her Instagram. According to Magnum, more will be revealed on May 18, at Magnum’s party at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Ice cream, anyone? This is how I Dare to go Double @magnum @moschino @itsjeremyscott #MAGNUMxMOSCHINO #ReleaseTheBeast #spon A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 9, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Cara Delevingne for Magnum x Moschino. Splash/Magnum

In an unexpected turn of events, Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana has called out the ads — not for the content but for the clothing. On his Instagram, Gabbana seemed to indicate that he believes Scott’s Moschino designs are similar to items from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring ’16 collection. Separately, he also called out Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, comparing one of Michele’s recent jacket designs to a D&G shirt from 2001.

❤❤❤❤❤❤thank you ❤❤ #Repost @evbdl ・・・ ALESSANDRO MICHELE LOVES #D&G #EVBDLDG fw2001 vs metgala2017 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 10, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Neither Scott nor the Moschino brand has responded to Gabbana’s post.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the Magnum x Moschino campaign.

