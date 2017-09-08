Whistles’ New Footwear Collaboration Pays Tribute to London

Whistles x by Far Courtesy photo

Whistles is paying homage to its British heritage with its latest fall 2017 footwear collaboration: a capsule collection created with by Far shoes, the Bulgarian label that quickly garnered buzz since its launch last year by wooing influencers and using Instagram as a selling tool.

The range puts the focus on versatile, everyday staples with four different styles named after famous London streets.

The Burlington, a lace-up boot featuring a sensible, stacked heel, channels the understated elegance of the Burlington Arcade in Mayfair, while the Ledbury, a mannish loafer, aims to capture the easygoing spirit of Ledbury Road in Notting Hill. Other styles in the collection include the Chiltern, a low-heeled pump featuring tassel details, which was named after Chiltern Street in Marylebone known for its eclectic mix of niche boutiques and a slingback pump named after East London’s buzzy Redchurch Street.

Whistles x by Far Courtesy Photo

A spokesperson from by Far said that the collaboration with the British high-street retail presented an opportunity for the company to engage the U.K. market.

“We feel incredibly honored to partner up with an institution like Whistles and have them curate our style. A brand whose philosophy and vision is so synonymous with ours,” added the brand. “We focus on] lending attention to timeless pieces for the contemporary woman and envisioning fashion as more than just chasing trends but rather as a contemplative and conscious approach to dressing.”

Prices range from 235 pounds ($310) to 335 pounds, and the collection is available to buy at Whistles stores and website.