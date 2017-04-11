Where You Can Buy The Toms x & Other Stories Collection

Toms x & Other Stories. Courtesy of brand.

Blake Mycoskie, the founder of Toms Shoes, is largely considered a master storyteller. Fittingly, he’s now telling a new story: with Swedish fashion company H&M’s upscale label & Other Stories.

The collaboration, which FN reported on in January, hits select Toms stores and the footwear label’s website today.

The collection features apparel and footwear that “reflects the beauty of California living. Bold stripes, embroidery, fringe and tassels all bring playful details to this elegant collection,” Toms said in a statement. “Every piece in this collection mixes the laid-back feeling of California with elevated materials and details.”

The collaboration marks the shoe brand’s first foray into clothing — as FN previously reported, the looks from the line are inspired by the cool vibe of Los Angeles’ Venice Beach area, where Toms is based.

The star of the promotional campaign is Erin Wasson, a Venice Beach local. Natalie Joos photographed her in her natural California habitat.

The California company, known for its one-for-one model, said that with each purchase from the collaboration, it would continue to donate a new pair of shoes to children in need.

For its part, & Other Stories, which has opened a number of stores in Southern California in recent months, would also make a contribution: It is a supporter of the nonprofit Magic Bus’ women’s scholarship fund, which supports English language classes for women in India.

