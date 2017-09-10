Why Fashionistas Ditched Their Heels for Birkenstocks at NYFW

At the Barneys x Birkenstock party during New York Fashion Week REX Shutterstock

The fashion world took a short break from towering heels on Saturday night to help Birkenstock and Barneys New York celebrate their new collaboration.

Style influencers such as Leandra Medine, Cecilia Dean, Madeline Weeks and Barneys’ own Marina Larroude and Daniella Vitale mixed and mingled at a New York Fashion Week soiree, held at The Whitney Museum, across the street from the Birkenstock Box — a special pop-up store curated by Barneys.

Leandra Medine at the Barneys x Birkenstock party REX Shutterstock

Jackie Kim at the Barneys x Birkenstock party REX Shutterstock

Emma Elwick and Lissy von Schwarzkopf at the Barneys x Birkenstock party REX Shutterstock

Between sips of chilled chardonnay, the guests toured the Box and pick up pairs of Birkenstock sandals for men, women and kids. Among the offerings were the limited-edition Barneys x Birkenstock collab sandals with pink and blue shearling footbeds. And the Box also was stocked with some never-before-seen looks for spring ’18.

Barneys x Birkenstock sandal Courtesy of brands

Once the weekend is over, cranes will cart off the Birkenstock Box, but the brand will continue to host an indoor pop-up shop at 99 Gansevoort St. through December.

And Birkenstock US president David Kahan hinted to FN that the firm is looking for a permanent retail home in the city. He said a branded store could open in New York in the first half of next year.