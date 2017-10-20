This Luxury Italian Footwear Label Is Kitting out the AS Roma Soccer Team

Fratelli Rossetti x AS Roma. Courtesy

Italian footwear company Fratelli Rossetti has announced a new partnership with Rome’s soccer team AS Roma. The brand will be the club’s formal shoe partner for the current soccer season.

“We are proud of the partnership with AS Roma, a name that represents Italy all over the world,” said the company’s managing director, Luca Rossetti, who runs the firm along with his brothers Diego and Dario. “The idea is to link the brand with the world of sport, the first love of our father Renzo,” he added, highlighting how Fratelli Rossetti originally kicked off its business manufacturing technical sports shoes.

For this sponsorship, Fratelli Rossetti will provide the team with the brand’s signature formal footwear styles, customizing the soles with each player’s name.

Fratelli Rossetti for AS Roma. Courtesy Photo

“This collaboration will not only provide our main team with elegant, quality shoes, but it will also allow us once again to express our concept of style, both on and off the pitch,” said AS Roma managing director Umberto Gandini.

Fratelli Rossetti for AS Roma. Courtesy Photo

Founded in 1953 in Parabiago, a 45-minute drive from Milan, Fratelli Rossetti is best known for the men’s and women’s formal shoes crafted with innovative, artisanal treatments, such as the Toledo hand-coloration technique and the Intreccio leather and fabric woven technique. In addition, the house is known for handmade detailing as the signature Nappina tassels, which were first introduced in the ’60s and are still used today on the brand’s Brera loafer.