Aquazzura’s New Capsule Line for Mytheresa.com Is Inspired by a Famous Painting

Aquazzura Woman in Gold collection for My Theresa.com MyTheresa.com

Florence-based footwear label Aquazzura partnered with German luxury retailer Mytheresa.com to launch a limited-edition capsule collection, named “Woman in Gold.”

The sheeny, five-piece lineup draws inspiration from Austrian symbolist artist Gustav Klimt’s renowned painting Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer, also known as The Lady in Gold.

Aquazzura x Mytheresa.com capsule collection Courtesy Photo

The unique, gold detailing of the artwork is translated into the collection through the use of two-tone jacquard patterns and gold velvet. Styles include Aquazzura’s high-heeled, embroidered Sinatra sandals and booties, embellished with fur trimmings; the block mid-heeled Brooklyn ankle boots and the brand’s latest Powder Puff sling-back pumps and flat slippers, offered in gold velvet.

Launching exclusively on Mytheresa.com on Nov. 22, the capsule will retail from around $585 for the Powder Puff slippers to 1135 euros for the Sinatra boots.

To celebrate the partnership, the duo hosted a lavish, gold-themed dinner party on Saturday at Liechtenstein Palace in Wien, Austria.

L to R: Aquazzura’s co-founder Ricardo D’Almeida Figueiredo, model Arizona Muse, Aquazurra’s co-founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio and Mytheresa.com president Michael Kliger at the Aquazurra x Mytheresa.com Woman in Gold party in Wien, Austria Courtesy Photo

Aquazzura’s co-founders Edgardo Osorio and Ricardo D’Almeida Figueiredo and Mytheresa.com president Michael Kliger welcomed a range of guests, including model Arizona Muse, Nieves Alvarez, Cosima Auermann and Helena Severin; designers Fiona Swarovski and Sara Battaglia; stylists Rebecca Corbin Murray and Pernille Teisbaek; influencers Caroline Daur and Evangelie Smyrniotaki and photographer Micol Sabbadini.