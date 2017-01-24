9 Star-Print Shoes for Kids

The kids’ market will be doing a little star gazing this fall.
One of the season’s biggest trends is star motifs — whether prints, appliqués, cutouts or glitter effects. The detail adds a touch of twinkle to casual styles such as sneakers, boots and ballet flats.
The trend got its start in the ready-to-wear world, with many brands — including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Zara — featuring it in their kids’ apparel collections. Now, star details are trickling down to footwear for fall ’17.
Dallas-based brand Chooze’s take on the trend is a playful, mid-cut sneaker with a denim upper decorated with a metallic star print. The shoe is perfect for both boys and girls.
Mia designed a cute, Western-inspired ankle boot with glittery star appliqués on the side.
Nina glammed up a simple black biker boot with silver star-shaped cutouts.
Putting a different spin on things, Los Angeles-based label Akid combined a cool camouflage print with a red paint-splatter-style design.
