9 Star-Print Shoes for Kids

By / 2 hours ago
Burberry’s classic check-print hightop with gold star overlays.
Courtesy of brand.

The kids’ market will be doing a little star gazing this fall.

One of the season’s biggest trends is star motifs — whether prints, appliqués, cutouts or glitter effects. The detail adds a touch of twinkle to casual styles such as sneakers, boots and ballet flats.

The trend got its start in the ready-to-wear world, with many brands — including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Zara — featuring it in their kids’ apparel collections. Now, star details are trickling down to footwear for fall ’17.

Dallas-based brand Chooze’s take on the trend is a playful, mid-cut sneaker with a denim upper decorated with a metallic star print. The shoe is perfect for both boys and girls.

chooze-shoes-kidsChooze’s star-print canvas high-top sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Mia designed a cute, Western-inspired ankle boot with glittery star appliqués on the side.

mia-shoes-kidsAnkle bootie with glittery appliqués by Mia. Joshua Scott

Nina glammed up a simple black biker boot with silver star-shaped cutouts.

nina-kids-shoesNina’s lace-up biker style with star cutouts. Joshua Scott

Putting a different spin on things, Los Angeles-based label Akid combined a cool camouflage print with a red paint-splatter-style design.

akid-shoesAkid’s camouflage-print slip-on style. Courtesy of brand.

To see all of our starry looks, click through the gallery here.

