Roger Federer’s Twins Steal the Show at Wimbledon Men’s Finals

Roger Federer's family in the crowd at Wimbledon. REX Shutterstock

Roger Federer became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times today — but the champion’s two sets of of adorable twins almost managed to steal the spotlight from their dad.

For the men’s finals, Leo and Lenny looked dapper in suits featuring light blue coats and white pants. For footwear, they donned navy slip-on sneakers. Meanwhile, older sisters Myla and Charlene, also twins, wore matching floral dresses with pale pink ankle-strap sandals for the occasion.

Roger Federer’s family in the crowd at Wimbledon on July 16. REX Shutterstock

In 2015, in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, the legendary tennis player spoke out about how important it is to have his wife Mirka and children on tour with him.

“I would be unhappy on the tour without them,” he said. “I would retire… It’s good for my mind, when I come back from a match and I’ve lost, they’re there and don’t care if you’ve won or you’ve lost. It’s great.”

Roger Federer wears Nike sneakers as he waves to the crowd at Wimbledon. REX Shutterstock

Federer won handily today, defeating Marin Cilic in three sets. Kate Middleton, Eddie Redmayne and Stan Smith were on hand to cheer the players on.