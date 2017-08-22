5 Designer Brands That Now Make Mini-Me Shoes for Kids

Aquazzura is among the many high-end designer labels now offering children's shoes. Courtesy of brand

The global children’s wear industry is forecast to top $321 billion in sales by 2024, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc.

Not surprisingly, many of the fashion world’s biggest brands are angling for a piece of the action. The past several seasons have seen a number of notable designers launching mini-me collections for kids, featuring pint-size versions of their most popular styles.

Here are just a few of the high-profile labels that have added stylish children’s shoes to their assortments:

1. Aquazzura

The Florence, Italy-based luxury brand — helmed by Colombian design talent Edgardo Osorio — stepped into the kids’ category this past spring, launching Aquazzura Mini for girls. The $240-$525 collection features tiny takes on some of the label’s most popular women’s styles, such as the Beverly Hills lace-up sandal and the Christy ghillie flat. Recent new additions for fall include the elegant Fluffy Heart Ballet shoe, detailed with a plush velvet upper and playful pompom on the toe; and the Happy Hearts sandal, decorated with colorful heart ornaments along the vamp. “The Mini collection is a wonderful addition to our brand that many of our clients who are mothers have been requesting. [You’ll see] the same [design] DNA of playful and sophisticated elegance,” Osorio said.

Aquazzura Mini Fluffy Heart Ballet shoe, $485; aquazzura.com

Aquazzura Mini Happy Hearts sandal, $495; aquazzura.com

2. Balmain

Led by longtime creative director Olivier Rousteing, the Parisian fashion house debuted its first children’s wear collection last year. A small selection of shoes has recently been added to the offering — chic styles such as python-embossed leather ballet flats, velvet slip-on sneakers and gladiator-inspired sandals. Prices range from about $175 to $370. “These are the same looks that, over the years, moms and dads have repeatedly pleaded with me to produce for their kids,” Rousteing said of the collection.

Balmain Kids gladiator-inspired leather sandal, $265; balmain.com

Balmain Kids python-embossed leather ballet flat, $195; balmain.com

3. Pierre Hardy

Celebrity favorite Hardy has dipped his toes into the market with the rollout last month of kids’ versions of his popular Mini Slider style. Available in sizes 27 to 36, the trendy slip-on sneaker features an oversized elastic panel across the vamp — just like its adult counterpart — and comes in four bold colorways, including a fun pink and silver glitter combo.

Pierre Hardy Mini Slider sneaker, $295; pierrehardy.com

Pierre Hardy Mini Slider sneaker, $295; pierrehardy.com

4. Marni

Known for its quirky aesthetic and creative use of color and prints, the Italian luxury brand partnered with Andrea Montelpare SpA to add coordinating shoes to its kids’ ready-to-wear offering. The collection, sold by upscale retailers including Melijoe, Luisaviaroma and Farfetch, features funky, fashion-forward styles such as color-block leather derbies, checked wool slip-on sneakers and sequined Mary Janes.

Marni leather loafer with fringe, $219-$241; melijoe.com

Marni Scratch hightop, $234-$257; melijoe.com

5. Ermanno Scervino

Like Marni, Italian label Ermanno Scervino tapped the expertise of Andrea Montelpare to help steer its first foray into children’s footwear. The Junior collection serves up trendy girls’ looks, ranging from biker boots to embellished sneakers, that are designed to pair up with the brand’s sophisticated apparel outfits. Retailers stocking the collection include Farfetch, Yoox and Melijoe.

Ermanno Scervino Junior jeweled slip-on sneakers, $310; farfetch.com

Ermanno Scervino Junior embellished ballerina shoes, $287; farfetch.com