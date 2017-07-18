16 Cute Floral-Print Shoes for Kids

View Slideshow Monnalisa printed slip-on shoes, $47.50; alexandalexa.com Courtesy of Childrensalon.

Talk about flower power.

From roses to daisies, floral-patterned shoes are popping up all over the kids’ scene. While the motif is a perennial favorite every summer, this season it’s a major trend in footwear, showing up on sneakers, sandals, flats, rainboots, flip-flops and more.

Italian children’s wear label Monnalisa has embraced the floral theme in a big way, featuring a vibrant daisy print on an espadrille-inspired slip-on style. Three-dimensional leather flower ornaments along the vamp add a whimsical touch.

One-for-one brand Toms has given its classic Alpargata children’s shoe a fresh bloom with a pretty photo-realistic rose motif.

Known for its playful use of prints, British favorite Mini Boden puts a unique spin on the trend with a canvas sneaker mixing three floral patterns. The shoe’s easy-on, easy-off laceless design makes it ideal for carefree summer play.

Even the big athletic brands are getting into the garden spirit. Adidas has given its iconic Superstar sneaker a fresh update with a watercolor-style print, while Vans has jazzed up its Sk8-Hi Zip high-top with a tropical-inspired motif.

