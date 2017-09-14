Keds and Kate Spade Team Up for Adorable Kids’ Sneaker Collaboration

A rose-gold sneaker from the new Keds x Kate Spade New York kids' collaboration. Courtesy of brand

For Keds, two is better than one.

The Wolverine World Wide Inc.-owned brand has teamed up with Kate Spade New York on an adorable kids’ sneaker collection that will launch online next month. The collaboration marks the first designer partnership for Wolverine’s newly formed Children’s Group, helmed by VP and GM Bornie Del Priore.

“Our adult Keds for Kate Spade New York collection [first launched in 2013] has been a very popular collaboration, so we’re thrilled to bring the same playful yet dressed-up style to Keds’ kids’ sneakers,” Del Priore said. “As with all of our kids’ shoes, this collection was designed from the sole up, specifically with little feet in mind.”

Available in crib, little-kid and big-kid sizes, the kids’ offering features glittery versions of Keds’ iconic Champion lace-up sneaker in four fun colorways: cream, rose gold, silver and navy. Each shoe comes with two sets of laces — ribbon and cotton — giving kids the option to go casual or dressy. Priced from $40 to $60, the shoes feature a soft lining, a flexible, textured rubber outsole and a cushioned insole for comfort.

“Our goal in designing the collaboration was to take an amazing Keds adult collaboration and make it as kid- and mom-friendly as possible,” said Kalaine Noble, a kids’ designer for Wolverine. “We wanted to bring the fun and whimsy that Kate Spade New York is known for and combine it with Keds’ heritage sneaker, the Champion.”

The new Keds x Kate Spade New York kids’ collection will be available to shop beginning Oct. 25 at keds.com and katespade.com.