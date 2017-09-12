6 Stylish Italian Shoes Kids Will Love

Monnalisa velvet Mary Jane shoes, $169; childrensalon.com Courtesy of Childrensalon

Italy’s shoemaking tradition runs deep. The Southern European country is just as famous for its footwear as it is for its pasta and gelato. When it comes to kids’ shoes, in particular, Italian brands have a flair for seamlessly combining comfortable, smartly designed constructions with sophisticated, trend-forward styling.

Here, we take a closer look at six of Italy’s coolest shoe collections for kids and where to shop them:

1. Primigi

The brand, which has been making shoes for more than 40 years, offers an expansive fashion collection for babies, kids and teens, spanning sport, casual and dress styles. For stormy weather, Primigi also produces a line of shoes and boots featuring Gore-Tex waterproof breathable technology.

Primigi high-top sneaker, $69; zappos.com

Primigi glitter-embellished sneaker, $88; zappos.com

2. Lelli Kelly

Founded by husband and wife Attilio and Mariella Attilieni in 1992, Lelli Kelly is well0-known for its colorful, hand-embellished girls’ shoes — think loads of beads, sequins, rhinestones and other glitzy trimmings. After a long hiatus, the brand is returning to the American market this coming spring under a new distribution partner.

Lelli Kelly Candy sandal, $60; kurtgeiger.us

Lelli Kelly Mary Jane shoe, $74; yoox.com

3. Naturino

One of the most recognizable names in European children’s footwear, Naturino offers a broad range of leather styles, as well as a more affordable canvas collection. The brand features its proprietary Sand Effect technology, a soft support system that mimics the natural feeling of walking on sea sand to promote healthy foot development.

Naturino chukka boot, $74.95; zappos.com

Naturino Mary Jane shoe, $74; saksfifthavenue.com

4. Moschino

The irreverent luxury fashion label, headquartered in Milan, produces a super-cool kids’ shoe line. Just like the apparel, expect trendy silhouettes, bold color palettes, cheeky slogans and quirky details.

Moschino lace-up boots, $231; childrensalon.com

Moschino high-top sneakers, $320; farfetch.com

5. Geox

Introduced in 1995, Geox shook up the industry with its innovative “breathable shoe” technology, executed through small perforations in the sole. The Montebelluna-based brand offers a standout kids’ collection with an emphasis on sneakers and other sporty styles.

Geox Jr Argonat sneaker, $80-$90; shopgeox.com

Geox Jr Xunday sneaker, $70-$85; shopgeox.com

6. Monnalisa

Children’s ready-to-wear label Monnalisa, based in Arezzo, brings high fashion to little ones with its sophisticated, directional designs. The shoe collection features statement-worthy styles that run heavy on the embellishments, including glitter, rhinestones, fur accents and the brand’s signature floral prints.

Monnalisa biker boots, $222; childrensalon.com

Monnalisa floral high tops, $121; childrensalon.com