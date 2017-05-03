Jessica Alba & Jenna Dewan Tatum Designed These Adorable Mommy & Me Sandals

Mommy & Me Collection by Havaianas x Baby2Baby Courtesy of brand

A charitable collaboration is launching just in time for Mother’s Day. Havaianas teamed up with nonprofit Baby2Baby to produce an exclusive Mommy & Me Collection of flip-flops designed by famous moms Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

All of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Baby2Baby foundation, a Los-Angeles based nonprofit that administers basic necessities to children up to age 12. “We are grateful that every pair of flip flops will help support the low-income children Baby2Baby serves with all the basic essentials every child deserves,” said Baby2Baby co-presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

Baby2Baby board member Alba and ambassador Dewan Tatum were inspired by fashion-forward colors and their mutual love for summer when designing the mother-daughter sandals with Brazil-based Havaianas. The collection includes two matching sets of flip-flops — the Slim Logo Pop Up in Mentha Green and the Slim in Sand Grey/Light Golden. Decorative motifs on the flip-flop straps are in heart and fruit shapes.

The collaboration is offered in women’s sizes 6-12 and toddler options beginning at size 9 to youth 4. Prices range between $22 and $34 in select Havaianas stores and www.us.havaianas.com, out today.

Want more?

Feit Debuts Flip-Flops That Are Seriously Chic — and Eco-Friendly

Havaianas Set to Unleash Limited-Edition Flip-Flops With Marvel Comics

This Is How Melania Trump Embraced Spring Style for Children’s Hospital Visit