11 Chic Fall Fashion Boots for Girls

Zara Kids buckled biker boot, $65.90; zara.com

Fall is right around the corner, so it’s time to stow away the sandals and break out the boots.

When it comes to girls’ styles, some of the market’s trendiest brands — from Stuart Weitzman to Sam Edelman — are serving up an array of stylish boots and booties to suit any fashion mood. Biker looks are a big trend this season, while riding-inspired designs remain a classic favorite. Western-influenced styles also continue to make a statement.

Sam Edelman delivers an elegant update on the equestrian boot with the Pia Samara. Offered in a rich caramel color, the sophisticated style is decorated with gold hardware reminiscent of military epaulettes.

Nina Kids puts a feminine spin on the combat boot with its adorable Cherrie style. The striking design features a shimmery purple patent finish and velvet laces.

Minnetonka, meanwhile, takes its popular moccasin boot to new heights with the 3-Layer Fringe style. Detailed with braided trim and decorative silver hardware, the boot is available in several bold shades including purple, raspberry pink and chocolate brown.

New York brand Dolce Vita goes for a Western vibe with its Jemma bootie. A great neutral wardrobe staple, the tan-colored style is adorned with multicolored tassels and features a modern stacked heel.

