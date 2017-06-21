12 Fashionable Flower-Girl Shoes for Summer Weddings

View Slideshow Il Gufo patent-leather Mary Jane shoes, $153; childrensalon.com. Courtesy of Childrensalon

Summer wedding season is kicking off around the country.

One of the most important tasks on a bride’s to-do list is making sure her wedding party looks picture-perfect on the big day.

When it comes to outfitting flower girls, finding shoes that strike the right balance of style and comfort can be tricky. So we’ve done the legwork for you. Whether you’re shopping for neutral colors — from classic white and cream to silver and gold — or a specific shade to match your event’s color palette, there are plenty of great options to choose from.

For younger girls, the emphasis is on easy-to-wear Mary Jane shoes and ballet flats, dressed up with bows, flowers and other pretty details. Nina, a mainstay in the special-occasion shoe category, offers a wide selection of dressy looks perfect for flower girls. The Nataly style, pictured here, features a subtle, pearlized finish and rhinestone-and-pearl embellishments on the strap for a little sparkle. A no-slip rubber bottom keeps girls sturdy on their feet all day.

Italian brand Il Gufo’s classic patent-eather Mary Janes will have girls looking pretty in pink. A linen bow on the toe adds the perfect finishing touch.

For the tween crowd, styles range from sophisticated wedges and pumps to low-heeled sandals. British wedding accessories brand Rainbow Club brings a little whimsy to the occasion with its elegant peep-toe shoes, decorated with metallic piping in the shape of a butterfly.

Designer label Badgley Mischka embraces the block-heel trend with its Pernia sandal, accented with an adorable bow-trimmed ankle strap.

To see all of our pretty flower-girl shoe picks, click through the gallery here: