25 Fun Flip-Flops for Kids

View Slideshow Joules Ditsy multicolored flip-flops, $17.95; joulesusa.com Courtesy of brand.

Flip-flop season has officially arrived.

With temperatures finally warming up, it’s time for kids to slip on some easy, breezy footwear. This summer’s flip-flops offering is chock full of standout styles, decorated with playful prints, fun fashion ornaments and other stylish details. From dressy to sporty to preppy, there is a perfect pair for every kid.

For girls, flip-flop favorite Havaianas taps into the emoji craze with this fun-loving printed style. The smiley-face icons have been given the summer treatment with sunglasses, sandals and scuba gear.

Havaianas Mood sandal, $18; havaianas.com

Crewcuts adds a novelty touch with colorful organza flower ornaments on the sandal’s straps. The style is dressy enough to take kids from the playground to a party.

Crewcuts embellished flip-flop, $16.50; jcrew.com

Featuring a durable rubberized construction rather than the typical EVA footbed, Brazilian brand Ipanema’s Summer Love style is adorned with a colorful beaded heart ornament.

Ipanema Summer Love sandal, $20; ipanemausa.com

Polo Ralph Lauren takes the flip-flop to new heights with this towering wedge style, detailed with a watercolor-style floral print on the footbed.

Polo Ralph Lauren Borolla wedge sandal, $30; saksfifthavenue.com

For boys, Gap takes these sandals to the wild side with a photo-real dinosaur print that stretches across both the left and right shoes for a perfect match.

Gap photo-real flip-flops, $9.95; gap.com

Marvel superhero fans will love Stride Rite’s super-cool “Iron Man” shoe, detailed with bold, comic-style graphics.

Stride Rite Iron Man flip-flop, $20; striderite.com

Offering a sportier look, Under Armour’s Marathon II athletic sandal features a sculpted EVA footbed for feel-good comfort as well as straps lined with the brand’s patented HeatGear technology, which helps wick away moisture and keep feet cool.

Under Armour Marathon II sandal, $29.99; underarmour.com

To see more of our kids’ flip-flop picks, click through the gallery here.