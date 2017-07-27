20 Fun ‘Emoji Movie’-Themed Shoes for Kids & Adults

View Slideshow Sony Pictures’ new animated film, “The Emoji Movie,” makes its debut today. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Everybody’s favorite emojis are jumping from the smartphone screen to the big screen.

Sony Pictures’ much-anticipated new animated project, “The Emoji Movie,” premieres in theaters today. Featuring the voice talents of Anna Farris, Christina Aguilera, Sofia Vergara and James Corden, the film is set in the fictional city of Textopolis and spins the tale of Gene, an exuberant emoji who, unlike other emojis, has the ability to express every emotion. Gene’s uniqueness throws a kink into the Textopolis world, so together with his code-breaking friend, Jailbreak, he embarks on an adventure through a series of phone apps — each its own wild, uncharted world — to find the code that will fix him.

To get into the spirit of the movie, we’ve rounded up some of the market’s most playful emoji-inspired shoes for both kids and adults. From sneakers to flip-flops, these colorful styles let your feet do the talking.

For little ones, Stride Rite has updated its popular Made 2 Play water-friendly Amphibian shoe with a colorful print, while Converse has designed a fun version of its Chuck Taylor All Star low-top shoe that comes with oversized emoji ornaments that attach to the shoe’s woven lace system.

Sandal brand Tkees takes a subtle approach to the trend, offering leather flip-flops detailed with small charms on the straps. The style, available in both girls’ and women’s sizes, comes in several colors, including tan and black.

Rocket Dog has gone all-out with its super-funky Big Top thong sandals, featuring towering platform bottoms that are covered in a colorful print.

Even designer labels such as Charlotte Olympia and Del Toro are getting in on the emoji craze. Charlotte Olympia puts a fun new spin on its signature Kitty flats with a cat emoticon design in a bold yellow color.

To check out all of our colorful emoji picks, click through the gallery here.