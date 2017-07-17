11 Emoji-Patterned Kids’ Shoes for World Emoji Day

Emojis may be a relatively new phenomenon, but kids have grown up with the colorful icons, displayed not just on mobile devices but on everything from T-shirts to toys to shoes.
In honor of World Emoji Day today — held on July 17 because that is the date displayed on iOS’ calendar emoji — we’re taking a look at some of the best emoji-emblazoned shoes available for kids.
For little ones looking to go full-out on the emoji trend, Skecher offers a slew of options emblazoned with the images. Kids can get Skechers’ popular Twinkle Toes sneakers if they’re looking not just for colorful patterns but for glittery, light-up shoes, or they can test out a more athletic style.
For a more subtle look, kids can opt for Olivia Miller’s slip-on sneakers, which feature a single perforated smiley face on each shoe and come in simple colors, like bright red and black.
Of course, as summer goes on, kids might want to show off their love for emojis poolside. Sam Edelman offers a silver slide with embroidered smiley face patches, while Disney sells Havaianas with its characters made into emojis.
