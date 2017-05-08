See the Designer Shoe Favorites Shrunk Down for the Kid Crowd

View Slideshow On Ameli (left): Malone Souliers shoes, Bonpoint skirt. On Isla (right): Giuseppe Zanotti spray-felted sneakers. Oeuf sweater. Annie Tritt

Call it the mini-me movement. These days, many top designers are responding to the demand to dress children as fashionably as possible (and to match their parents) by offering signature styles for the playground set.

Footwear News called on six kids we happen to know (full disclosure: most of their parents work for the magazine), aged from 3 to 13, to play model for an afternoon. For the most part, we let them pick the shoes they would wear here.

Shoes with eye-catching flourishes drew the most attention, such as Giuseppe Zanotti’s shocking pink felted high-tops, which are specially spray-painted to give them a tactile finish. Charlotte Olympia also loves a velvety children’s shoe, which she offers in her women’s collection as well.

On Isla: Giuseppe Zanotti spray-felted sneakers. Oeuf sweater. Annie Tritt

On Quincy: Charlotte Olympia velvet high-tops. Gap Kids jacket. Annie Tritt

Golden Goose scored high kid points with its distressed sneakers tricked out in crafty glitter and stars. Akid’s recolored blue leopard Velcro courts were a little bit preppy, a little rock ‘n’ roll. And Marvel’s Spiderman trainers were so good our little model did not want to take them off (second full disclosure: we may have let him keep them).

On Mateo: Marvel Spider-Man shoes. Stella McCartney Kids plaid shirt. Annie Tritt

Malone Souliers — which recently launched a new children’s line called Minismalls — and Aquazzura adapted their respective luxury strappy flats for the children’s market, while Stella McCartney’s full-scale kids collection extends to artfully doodled sneakers. The bottom line: This new crop of kids designers just want to have fun.

On Noah: Golden Goose low-court sneakers. Stella McCartney Kids top and jacket. Annie Tritt

Click through the gallery to see more designer kids’ picks.

Want more?

7 Tips From a Podiatrist for Getting Kids’ Feet Ready for Summer

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Kids Clothing Line Will Be Released on May 5

10 Versatile Kids Shoes for Summer Camp