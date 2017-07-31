20 Shoes That Will Get Your Kids Excited to Go Back to School

View Slideshow Plae Max Lunar Blue hightop, $59.95; goplae.com Courtesy of brand

Deep into the lazy days of summer, school may be the last thing on kids’ minds. But their parents are already turning their thoughts to tackling their annual back-to-school shopping lists, whether it’s essentials like pencils and notebooks or a snazzy new pair of kicks.

To help simplify your shoe-shopping mission, we’ve done a little legwork for you, rounding up some of the freshest new kids’ styles for fall. From colorful sneakers to trendy ankle booties, we’ve got you covered.

San Francisco-based brand Plae has updated its popular Max hightop with a super-cool printed neoprene upper. The shoe’s “Lunar Blue” pattern is part of the brand’s recently unveiled new back-to-school collection, which is designed around an interstellar theme.

Fan favorite Under Armour has rolled out a number of sleek new sneaker styles for fall, including the KickIt2 Low Geo. Part of the Baltimore athletic brand’s lifestyle offering, the shoe features a colorful geometric print on a lightweight poly-canvas upper.

For girls, Skechers has tapped into one of the season’s hottest trends: comic book-style graphics and expressions. The California brand’s playful Skech Appeal sneaker is detailed with a glittery Velco strap and colorful printed messages such as “Ka-pow!” and “Wham!”

If you’re shopping for girls’ boots, Steve Madden has a trendy take on the ever-popular combat style. The brand sweetened up the punk-style boot with pretty flower and butterfly appliqués.

British brand Dr. Martens has introduced some fantastic new color, print and material updates for the season. One standout is the Delaney, updated in a creamy pink shade that positively pops on the boot’s patent-leather finish.

To see all of our picks for the coolest back-to-school styles, click through the gallery here.