Six Shoe Trends Every Girl Needs for Back-to-School

Star motifs, as seen on this Il Gufo ghillie shoe, are a major trend for fall. Courtesy of Alex and Alexa

Out with the old, in with the new.

As summer draws to a close and the annual back-to-school season kicks off, it’s a great time to update your child’s wardrobe. When it comes to shoes, top brands such as Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Vans are serving up a number of fresh fashion trends for fall. Sneakers and boots continue to dominate the girls’ market, but interesting new details and materials kick these staple styles up a notch — everything from funky faux fur to twinkly star patterns.

To help make your shoe shopping mission easier, we’ve put together a little cheat sheet on the season. Here are the six key girls’ trends to keep on your radar:

1. Velvet sneakers

The luxe fabric adds a glam touch to an old favorite.

Steve Madden Jberch Charm sneaker, $49.95; nordstrom.com

Kenneth Cole New York Kam Strap sneaker, $39; macys.com

2. Faux-fur accents

From pom-poms to vamp accents, the fluffy stuff adds a funky note to the season’s freshest sneaker styles.

Zara Kids glitter plimsolls, $39.90; zara.com

Sam Edelman Cynthia Leya sneaker, $49; bloomingdales.com

3. Tonal sneakers

Go all-in with monochromatic kicks dipped in bold shades such as pink and blue.

Puma Iced Suede sneaker, $60; nordstrom.com

Vans Mono Sk8-Hi Zip sneaker, $45; vans.com

4. Expressive patches

Colorful, kid-friendly icons and emojis do the talking on these shoes.

Tucker + Tate Craze Patches high-top, $44.95; nordstrom.com

Justice Patch high-top sneaker, $39.90; justice.com

5. Star motifs

Whether prints or appliqués, the motif adds a little twinkle to boots, sneakers and more.

Emu Australia Starry Night boot, $89.95; emuaustralia.com

Skechers Twinkle Toes Shuffles Rockin Stars sneaker, $50; skechers.com

6. Chelsea boots

The classic style gets a fresh update with cool fashion details and bold color accents.

Chloé Mini Me leather boots, $286; zappos.com

Billieblush metallic Chelsea boots, $81; childrensalon.com