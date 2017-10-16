24 Cute Baby Versions of Popular Adult Shoes By Gucci, Timberland & More

View Slideshow Charlotte Olympia is one of the many shoe labels making pint-size versions of their most popular shoes. Courtesy of brand

Good style starts in the cradle — at least, that’s the idea behind the growing number of shoe brands and designers now offering baby-size versions of their most popular and iconic looks. Scoring high on the cute factor, these mini-me crib shoes make for a unique and memorable baby-shower gift for family and friends.

In the designer world, Gucci’s classic Ace sneaker — a favorite of celebs such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake — has been reimagined for babies in an adorable soft-sole crib shoe featuring easy-on Velcro straps. Italian luxury label Tod’s, meanwhile, offers tiny takes on its classic suede and leather driving mocs, complete with pebbled rubber soles.

Baby Timberland shoes. Courtesy of Timberland

For sneaker fans, Adidas makes a shrunken-down version of its bestselling Superstar and Stan Smith sneakers, while Puma has a pint-size take on its retro Suede shoe. Nike offers a number of its top styles in crib-shoe versions, including the Air Force 1, Roshe One and Little Posite One.

Perfect for fall, Ugg does baby versions of its cozy sheepskin boots, while Dr. Martens features adorable takedowns of its punk-inspired lace-up boots.

