20 Trendy Fashion Sandals for Baby Girls

View Slideshow Old Soles Apollo lace-up sandal, $74; saksfifthavenue.com Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Judging by this season’s baby shoe collections, it seems good style starts in the cradle.

Just in time for summer, the market’s hottest designers and brands are serving up teeny-tiny takes on the biggest sandal trends, from gladiator to fringed styles. But these high-fashion looks don’t neglect the practical features and details that babies need, including padded insoles, flexible bottoms, adjustable straps and elastic treatments.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles for girls, among them these gorgeous printed brocade sandals by Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana Caretto Con Rose sandals, $215; childrensalon.com

British designer Sophia Webster brings her signature whimsy with this pretty, pastel-colored shoe, detailed with a pom-pom ice cream cone on the vamp.

Sophia Webster Mini Loni sandal, $190; saksfifthavenue.com

For a luxe look, Michael Kors’ Amy style features flashy gold hardware and Grecian-inspired braided straps.

Michael Kors Amy metallic braided sandal, $36; dillards.com

Jack Rogers has shrunk down its popular whipstitched leather sandals for the stroller crowd. This glittery metallic style has an elastic slingback strap for a more secure fit.

Perfect for more casual occasions, Sam Edelman’s Baby Noa style channels a boho vibe with a mix of denim and colorful woven straps.

Sam Edelman Baby Noa woven sandal, $35.90; kidsshoes.com

Burberry taps into the espadrille trend with this jute-wrapped shoe, showcasing the brand’s classic check pattern.

Burberry check-patterned sandal, $195; neimanmarcus.com

To see more of our pint-size sandal picks, click through the gallery here.

Want more?

18 of the Coolest Kids’ Shoe Stores for the Ultimate ‘Mini-Me’ Look

For Spring, Kids Shoes Have a Bohemian Flair

Pro Skateboarder Lyn-Z Pastrana Teams Up With Kids Shoe Line

Celebrity Kids’ Shoe Trend: AKID Shoes