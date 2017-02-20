Akid’s Ashleigh Dempster Says Her Kids Are Her Biggest Critics

Akid's Ashleigh Dempster. Shane McCauley.

When Canadian transplant Ashleigh Dempster moved to L.A. five years ago, she was a new mom to Jasper. In 2014, she co-founded Akid Brand with husband Matt George (COO at Yeezy) and gained a following among Hollywood’s boldface tots, such as North West and Blue Ivy Carter. Now, Saks, Zappos.com and Level Shoes carry the label.

At home in West Hollywood, Ashleigh Dempster poses with sons Jasper and Stone (center). Shane McCauley.

How do your own kids influence Akid?

Ashleigh Dempster: “The boys are my toughest critics. They will be the first to tell me if a shoe is uncomfortable or hard to get on.”

How has your style changed since moving to L.A.?

“I have become much more relaxed. T-shirts, jeans, leather jackets and an assortment of ankle boots are my staples.”

How does your work stand out?

“We keep our designs fun, edgy and fashion forward. You can always find classics within our collection, but my personal favorites are the styles that the limits.”

Want more?

Akid Collaborates With DreamWorks On ‘Trolls’ Collection

Exclusive: Akid Releases Diving Film For New Chase Sneaker

Celebrity Kids’ Shoe Trend: AKID Shoes