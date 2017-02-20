Akid’s Ashleigh Dempster Says Her Kids Are Her Biggest Critics

By / 1 min ago
Ashleigh Dempster Akid
Akid's Ashleigh Dempster.
Shane McCauley.

When Canadian transplant Ashleigh Dempster moved to L.A. five years ago, she was a new mom to Jasper. In 2014, she co-founded Akid Brand with husband Matt George (COO at Yeezy) and gained a following among Hollywood’s boldface tots, such as North West and Blue Ivy Carter. Now, Saks, Zappos.com and Level Shoes carry the label.

Ashleigh Dempster AkidAt home in West Hollywood, Ashleigh Dempster poses with sons Jasper and Stone (center). Shane McCauley.

How do your own kids influence Akid?
Ashleigh Dempster: “The boys are my toughest critics. They will be the first to tell me if a shoe is uncomfortable or hard to get on.”

Related
Kim Kardashian 'Couldn't Pay Rent' After Buying These 6.5-Inch Gold Louboutin Pumps

How has your style changed since moving to L.A.?
“I have become much more relaxed. T-shirts, jeans, leather jackets and an assortment of ankle boots are my staples.”

How does your work stand out?
“We keep our designs fun, edgy and fashion forward. You can always find classics within our collection, but my personal favorites are the styles that the limits.”

Want more?

Akid Collaborates With DreamWorks On ‘Trolls’ Collection

Exclusive: Akid Releases Diving Film For New Chase Sneaker

Celebrity Kids’ Shoe Trend: AKID Shoes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s