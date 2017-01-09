Why Zsa Zsa Gabor Was Golden Globe’s Only ‘Most Glamorous Actress Award’ Winner

View Slideshow Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1956. REX Shutterstock.

Zsa Zsa Gabor is a name you don’t forget. And the woman with the name is unforgettable as well. The Hungarian-born star rose to fame in the 1950s as a Hollywood actress, and at the 1958 Golden Globes she received a special “Most Glamorous Actress” award — an honor no one else can claim. The category was discontinued the next year.

Last year she died age 99. Movie fans had more mourn following the death of her friend Debbie Reynolds, who suffered a heart attack and died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.

Gabor is best known for her role in “Moulin Rouge,” slew of husbands (read: her favorite leopard print boots outlasted seven of her nine marriages), and of course, her glamour, Zsa Zsa encapsulated what it really meant to be a star during the Old Hollywood era.

With that said, in the wake of her death and tonight’s award show, FN rounded up some of the star’s most glamorous moments.

In 1952 Zsa Zsa stunned at the Cannes Film Festival draped in dramatic tulle.

Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1952. REX Shutterstock

In 1952’s “The Story of Three Loves,” opposite Farley Granger, she was big screen bombshell.

Zsa Zsa Gabor with Farley Granger in 1952. REX Shutterstock

Zsa Zsa often completed her chic head-to-toe style with furs, like when she exited an airplane in 1954 wearing a luxe skin and a pair of pumps, looking like a million bucks.

Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1954. REX Shutterstock

In 1958, Gabor is seen primping, as all glam queens do, before she leaves the hair salon in New York City. Of course, it was an occasion that called for white gloves, jewels and a heavy-handed touch of lip liner.

Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1958. REX Shutterstock

The star shows off in heeled sandals in Capri with singer Mario Lanza while filming their movie “For the First Time.”

Zsa Zsa Gabor and singer Mario Lanza in Capri in 1958. REX Shutterstock

Draped in pearls and wearing matching white gloves with her young daughter while out and about in Rome, the actress was the epitome of glamour.

Zsa Zsa Gabor with her daughter in 1958. REX Shutterstock

And if you still weren’t sure whether Zsa Zsa deserved that award, here she is showing off her diamond ring with new husband, Hal B. Hays.