Zoe Saldana Wore Statement Sandals From This Buzzy New Shoe Brand

The star made a style statement at Victoria Beckham and Target's garden party. Rex Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana stepped out in new shoe brand Mercedes Castillo at Victoria Beckham’s garden party with Target this weekend in Los Angeles.

The star wore Castillo’s Katrina sandals, which feature a sculpted heel and ruffle-detailed upper. The event celebrated Beckham’s new capsule collection for the retailer.

Saldana paired the shoes with flowy pants and a black top, along with Christian Louboutin’s Vanite clutch. Other big names in attendance were Jessica Alba, Kate Mara, Naomie Harris and, of course, Beckham herself. Attendees got first dibs on the collection, which is available April 9.

Zoe Saldana With Victoria Beckham. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Castillo’s debut line is rolling out at top retailers in the U.S. and globally this spring, including Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lane Crawford and Level Shoes.

“The brand connects with how people want to dress today. Its essence is about creativity, imagination, inspiration and optimism,” said Castillo, who is working with Camuto Group on the venture, in a recent interview. The designer, who built the Tory Burch shoe business with Camuto, also served as creative director of contemporary brands at the latter before launching her own business.