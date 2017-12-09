Zendaya Wore Giuseppe Zanotti Boots in the Snow To Visit the Empire State Building

Zendaya braves the snow with Zac Efron atop the Empire State Building in New York on Dec. 9. Rex Shutterstock

As snow fell in New York today, Zendaya and “The Greatest Showman” cast visited the Empire State Building today, where they participated in a lighting ceremony to promote the film.

The 21-year-old actress and footwear entrepreneur — who was spotted in London doing press for the movie earlier this week— wore a long black double-breasted blazer over a white collared shirt and a full green skirt.

Zendaya posing with co-star Zac Efron atop the Empire State Building in New York on Dec. 9. Rex Shutterstock

She finished off the look with statement earrings and black Giuseppe Zanotti over-the-knee boots — which feature a sky-high stiletto and a sleek pointed toe.

Zendaya wearing Giuseppe Zanotti leather over-the-knee boots with a green skirt and long blazer. Rex Shutterstock

Co-star Zac Efron, who appeared with Zendaya, made headlines this week for revealing how much he enjoyed his on-screen kiss with Zendaya. “This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever,” he said in an interview with with Norwegian FilmWebTV.

The “Greatest Showman” opens in theaters on Dec. 20.

