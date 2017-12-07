Zendaya Just Stomped Out Like Olivia Pope in Chic Coat Dress & Luxe Boots

View Slideshow Kerry Washington as "Scandal's" Olivia Pope (L) and Zendaya. Rex Shutterstock/Splash

Zendaya is making a case for best dressed this week after stepping out in London last night in a look styled by “image architect” Law Roach.

The co-creator of the 21-year-old actress’s clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, pulled a fabulously-sophisticated Olivia Pope-esque winter white jacket from Giuseppe di Morabito’s fall ’17 collection featuring a dramatic off-the-shoulder collar and a flared skirt for the evening. Kerry Washington’s “Scandal” heroine would be so proud.

Zendaya wearing Giuseppe Zanotti boots in London on Wednesday. Splash

A black belt cinched at the waist of her trench and Giuseppe Zanotti leather thigh-high boots, which elegantly disappeared under the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress’ coat expertly pulled the ensemble together.

The former Disney star, who hit the British Fashion Awards Monday night, reportedly made an appearance on the “The Graham Norton Show” yesterday to promote her latest film co-starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, “The Greatest Showman.”

