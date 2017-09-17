Zendaya Threw It Back to the ’70s With Her Latest Red Carpet Look

Zendaya arrives to The 6th Annual Women Making History Awards. Splash

Zendaya has been channeling vintage vibes on the red carpet lately — and she continued the trend last night at the Women Making History Awards.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star stepped out in a sparkly striped Christian Siriano ensemble, complete with cap sleeves and cut-out detailing, from the designer’s spring/summer 2018 collection.

Zendaya wears a striped Christian Siriano matching set and Le Silla pumps at the Women Making History Awards. Splash

Zendaya’s oversized pants hid her pumps, which were from Le Silla, a favorite brand of hers.

She leaned into the ’70s disco vibes of the Christian Siriano set with her hairstyle and jewelry, donning oversized Mateo earrings and a beehive-inspired updo. Zendaya herself acknowledged her outfit’s throwback nature, captioning an Instagrammed picture from the event by simply writing, “vintage.”

The 21-year-old is styled by Law Roach, an “America’s Next Top Model” judge who also styles Demi Lovato, Céline Dion and Ariana Grande.

This summer, Zendaya and Roach put together a series of stylish looks as she promoted her “Spider-Man” movie, starting with a blue silk dress and Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik pumps at the film’s Madrid photocall. Since then, Zendaya has put her own spin on the Barbie pink trend, elevated menswear pajamas and hopped on the oversized suit trend in style.

