Zendaya Explains How She Miraculously Walked Across Subway Grate In Stilettos

Over the weekend, one of Zendaya’s fans took to Twitter to figure out how the star seemed to walk across a city subway grate in stilettos with no problem.
The Twitter user @misfitmaree tweeted photos showing Zendaya wearing patent leather pumps that appear to have a roughly 5-inch heel. Somehow, the heels didn’t slip into the grate and Zendaya kept up her effortless appearance.
Zendaya herself decided to respond to @misfitmaree’s question of how she seemed to manage this.
“Magic,” Zendaya tweeted.
Well it turns out Zendaya is not the only one with this high-heel superpower. Some Rihanna fans have also shared photos on social media of the star doing the same thing: effortlessly walking across a precarious city grate in spindly heels.
Although Rihanna didn’t respond to any tweets wondering how she, too, accomplished such a feat, Kim Kardashian West did recently respond to a fan asking about another shoe conundrum.
During last Sunday’s airing of a new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a fan asked Kardashian West how she managed to walk with a broken heel.
It appears in the photo that Kardashian West’s left heel is broken off the knee-high sandals, which she wore during her family’s trip to Costa Rica. Kardashian West responded and said that the heel had actually just moved to the side and wasn’t broken off.
It seems many celebrity shoe mysteries can be answered with a simple tweet.
Want more?
Check Out the Sundae Sneakers on Display When Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Took Their Kids to the Museum of Ice Cream
Kim Kardashian West Wears Met Gala Yeezy Heels With Super-Short Skirt