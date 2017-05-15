Zendaya Explains How She Miraculously Walked Across Subway Grate In Stilettos

Zendaya at Dolce & Gabbana's New Vision and Milennials party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Over the weekend, one of Zendaya’s fans took to Twitter to figure out how the star seemed to walk across a city subway grate in stilettos with no problem.

The Twitter user @misfitmaree tweeted photos showing Zendaya wearing patent leather pumps that appear to have a roughly 5-inch heel. Somehow, the heels didn’t slip into the grate and Zendaya kept up her effortless appearance.

Zendaya herself decided to respond to @misfitmaree’s question of how she seemed to manage this.

“Magic,” Zendaya tweeted.

okay but how tf did zendaya do this pic.twitter.com/MKLyD1CbKP — kosi (@misfitmaree) May 13, 2017

Well it turns out Zendaya is not the only one with this high-heel superpower. Some Rihanna fans have also shared photos on social media of the star doing the same thing: effortlessly walking across a precarious city grate in spindly heels.

HOW DOES SHE DO THAT pic.twitter.com/sfoAmRDqoF — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalJPG) April 3, 2016

Although Rihanna didn’t respond to any tweets wondering how she, too, accomplished such a feat, Kim Kardashian West did recently respond to a fan asking about another shoe conundrum.

During last Sunday’s airing of a new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a fan asked Kardashian West how she managed to walk with a broken heel.

@KimKardashian how did you broke your heel? and the question is how did you walked like nothing is wrong lol #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/e8xZfZ3xqf — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) May 8, 2017

It appears in the photo that Kardashian West’s left heel is broken off the knee-high sandals, which she wore during her family’s trip to Costa Rica. Kardashian West responded and said that the heel had actually just moved to the side and wasn’t broken off.

The mystery lol. I actually didn't break my heel my foot just slid to the side and u couldn't see it 😂 https://t.co/TYk9XBJSbA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2017

It seems many celebrity shoe mysteries can be answered with a simple tweet.

