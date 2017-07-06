Zendaya, Queen of Monochrome, Continues Run in Viktor & Rolf and Louboutins

Zendaya at the Ralph & Russo couture show on July 3. Splash

The new norm is not to see if Zendaya is wearing something chic, it is simply to patiently wait for what the next slay will be. She has been on fire lately, being relentlessly snapped by the paparazzi at every event she attends and equally loving the cameras as she struts her stuff on the red carpet. In the last few weeks, Zendaya has leaned heavily into monochromatic attire producing look after look of one-color outfits down to the designer shoes.

On June 14, the starlet wore a head-to-toe powder blue ensemble consisting of a silk Jonathan Simkhai slit dress paired with Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik pumps. The shoes, gifted by Rihanna herself, are so sacred to Zendaya that she waited a year before wearing the sequined style.

Zendaya does monochromatic blue in a midi dress and Rihanna x Manolo heels. F Thomson/REX/Shutterstock

Two weeks later on June 28, the actress did a complete 180 in color and splashed on all pink for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” premiere in LA. Her custom hot pink Ralph & Russo gown and matching Casadei pumps transformed the 20-year old into a life-size Barbie.

Zendaya or Barbie? REX/Shutterstock

Then, on July 3, Zendaya was spotted front row at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture fall ’17 at Paris Fashion Week. Her monochromatic color of choice this time? Neutral white in an elegant Ralph & Russo couture look with sleek white pumps.

Zendaya, on a consistent run of monochromatic looks, continues with all-white at Ralph and Russo Haute Couture FW 2017/18. Splash News

Which brings the actress’s run to July 5 where she again went neutral. Her Viktor & Rolf sweatshirt featured a beige base but did offer a few other colors — browns in dark mahogany and caramel and even shots of heathery grey and light pink — though her beige Christian Louboutin pumps reclaimed the overall monochrome point of view. According to Zendaya’s recap of the look, however, it was, “Just a sweatshirt really…casual.”

Just a sweatshirt really…casual @viktor_and_rolf @luxurylaw @mireyacierto A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

