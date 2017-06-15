Zendaya Owned the Red Carpet in Manolos She Got From Rihanna

Zendaya waited a year before wearing her Rihanna x Manolo pumps — but when the former Disney star finally donned the shoes, she made sure to do it right.
The 20-year-old attended the “Spider Man: Homecoming” film photocall in Madrid clad in a Jonathan Simkhai blue silk midi dress that went perfectly with the shiny pointy-toed heels.
In June 2016, Zendaya posted an Instagram of three fashionable pairs of shoes that Rihanna gave her, from a limited collaboration between the Barbadian singer and designer Manolo Blahnik.
While a year might seem like too long to wait to wear such a stylish pair of shoes, Zendaya took to Twitter to let fans know she has a good reason, writing: “I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down.”
With such a polished red carpet look, there’s no doubt Zendaya made Rihanna proud in those Manolos.
Want more?
Zendaya Explains How She Miraculously Walked Across Subway Grate In Stilettos
Rihanna’s Matching Balenciaga Boots and Pants Look Like the Craziest Thigh-High Boots Ever
Kate Middleton Visits London Hospital in Fitted Tweed Suit and Manolo Blahnik Heels