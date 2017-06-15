Zendaya Owned the Red Carpet in Manolos She Got From Rihanna

Zendaya poses at the "Spiderman Homecoming" film photo-call on June 14. F Thomson/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya waited a year before wearing her Rihanna x Manolo pumps — but when the former Disney star finally donned the shoes, she made sure to do it right.

The 20-year-old attended the “Spider Man: Homecoming” film photocall in Madrid clad in a Jonathan Simkhai blue silk midi dress that went perfectly with the shiny pointy-toed heels.

Zendaya poses in a blue midi dress and a pair of Rihanna x Manolo heels. F Thomson/REX/Shutterstock

A close-up of Zendaya’s Rihanna x Manolo shoes, which the singer gave her over a year ago. REX/Shutterstock

In June 2016, Zendaya posted an Instagram of three fashionable pairs of shoes that Rihanna gave her, from a limited collaboration between the Barbadian singer and designer Manolo Blahnik.

The amount of slayage/looks that is about to come out of these😩 Thank you fashion mother @badgalriri A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 8, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

While a year might seem like too long to wait to wear such a stylish pair of shoes, Zendaya took to Twitter to let fans know she has a good reason, writing: “I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down.”

I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I've been preparing for this day, I would never let her down. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

With such a polished red carpet look, there’s no doubt Zendaya made Rihanna proud in those Manolos.

