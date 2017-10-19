Zendaya Goes for Vintage-Inspired Glamour at Star-Studded Erdem x H&M Show

View Slideshow Zendaya poses at the Erdem x H&M launch on Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

The stars aligned for the Erdem x H&M launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, stepping out in chic looks from the new collection and offering their own takes on how to best style the new wares.

Disney star Zendaya led the pack in a blue knit sweater and tea-length skirt, both by Erdem x H&M, which she paired with white pumps for a ’50s-inspired look. The 21-year-old, who has an eponymous shoe and apparel line, continued the vintage thread with her hair, opting for a voluminous half-up style, and accessorizing with dangly earrings, also from the Erdem x H&M collection.

Zendaya steps out at the Erdem x H&M launch Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

After starring in “Spider Man: Homecoming” this summer, Zendaya is moving away from her Disney roots and toward more adult material, and she stars alongside Zac Efron in “The Greatest Showman,” which debuts Dec. 25.

Kirsten Dunst — who starred in an earlier iteration of “Spider-Man” in 2002 — also attended the event, sporting floral Erdem x H&M silky pajamas, which she paired with shiny black pumps.

Kirsten Dunst steps out at the Erdem x H&M launch Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Like Zendaya and Dunst, Kate Bosworth opted for Erdem x H&M apparel at the event, sporting a black dress with a silver flower print, which she teamed with bejeweled black flats from the collection.

Kate Bosworth steps out at the Erdem x H&M launch Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Other celebrities — including Alexa Chung, Jaime King and Rashida Jones — also attended the fashion show.

