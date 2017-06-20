Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Zendaya dons a pink dress for an appearance on "Good Morning America." Splash News

Zendaya has been making the promotional rounds for her new film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in style. The 20-year-old appeared on “Good Morning America” this morning dressed in a pale pink layered frock by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko, which she paired with pointy-toed black Le Silla pumps.

Zendaya heads to the “Good Morning America” taping. Splash News

The singer has worn Le Silla’s shoes for other public appearances, selecting the brand’s green thigh-high boots for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and white pumps for the premiere of the “Spider-Man” film.

After leaving the “GMA” set, Zendaya headed to another appearance. She tested out the menswear look, opting for a dark pinstripe suit with rose appliqués on the jacket and dressing things down with a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

Although a suit and sneakers might seem like an odd combination, the actress is not the first celebrity to pair the two. Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in a striped brown suit and Adidas Yeezy Calabasas sneakers, and Jenner’s good friend Gigi Hadid shared an image of Zendaya in the suit-sneaker combo to her Instagram story, writing “lovvvinggg this, loving you per usual @zendaya.”

Exit🥀 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

While the exact Le Silla heels Zendaya wore aren’t available, Adidas Superstar sneakers similar to the ones she chose are available from a number of retailers — and for under $100.

Adidas Originals Superstar 2, $80; zappos.com