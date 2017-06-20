Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Zendaya has been making the promotional rounds for her new film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in style. The 20-year-old appeared on “Good Morning America” this morning dressed in a pale pink layered frock by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko, which she paired with pointy-toed black Le Silla pumps.
The singer has worn Le Silla’s shoes for other public appearances, selecting the brand’s green thigh-high boots for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and white pumps for the premiere of the “Spider-Man” film.
After leaving the “GMA” set, Zendaya headed to another appearance. She tested out the menswear look, opting for a dark pinstripe suit with rose appliqués on the jacket and dressing things down with a pair of white Adidas sneakers.
Although a suit and sneakers might seem like an odd combination, the actress is not the first celebrity to pair the two. Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in a striped brown suit and Adidas Yeezy Calabasas sneakers, and Jenner’s good friend Gigi Hadid shared an image of Zendaya in the suit-sneaker combo to her Instagram story, writing “lovvvinggg this, loving you per usual @zendaya.”
While the exact Le Silla heels Zendaya wore aren’t available, Adidas Superstar sneakers similar to the ones she chose are available from a number of retailers — and for under $100.
Adidas Originals Superstar 2, $80; zappos.com