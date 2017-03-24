Zendaya, More Young Stars Party With Dolce & Gabbana in Los Angeles

By / 40 mins ago
Zendaya Style View Slideshow
Zendaya at Dolce & Gabbana's New Vision and Milennials party in Los Angeles.
REX Shutterstock

On Thursday night, Dolce & Gabbana held its “New Vision” party in Los Angeles and invited plenty of young, influential stars.

Zendaya, who wore a D&G dress and black pumps, attended with her stylist, Law Roach. There were also some sibling duos there, including models Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Sophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Related
Fashion Experts Say Melania Trump Should Never Wear This Style Again

Dolce & Gabbana New Vision Party Celebrity StyleZendaya REX Shutterstock
Dolce & Gabbana New Vision Party Celebrity StyleChloe and Halle Bailey REX Shutterstock
Dolce & Gabbana New Vision Party Celebrity StyleAmelia and Delilah Hamlin REX Shutterstock
Dolce & Gabbana New Vision Party Celebrity StyleSophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone REX Shutterstock

Zendaya starred in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring ’17 campaign along with a group of other young stars including Cameron Dallas, who was also at the party.

Dolce & Gabbana New Vision Party Celebrity StyleCameron Dallas REX Shutterstock

Guests tried on D&G eyewear at the label’s L.A. boutique before partying at hotspot Bootsy Bellows.

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the party.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Women of All Sizes, Ages and Ethnicities Walked the Runway at Dolce &amp; Gabbana’s Fall 2017 Show

Zendaya and More Cool Young Stars Model in Dolce &amp; Gabbana’s Spring Ad Campaign

Zendaya &amp; Gwen Stefani Were Bombshells in Boots: Best Dressed Celebs at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s