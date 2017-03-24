Zendaya, More Young Stars Party With Dolce & Gabbana in Los Angeles

View Slideshow Zendaya at Dolce & Gabbana's New Vision and Milennials party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

On Thursday night, Dolce & Gabbana held its “New Vision” party in Los Angeles and invited plenty of young, influential stars.

Zendaya, who wore a D&G dress and black pumps, attended with her stylist, Law Roach. There were also some sibling duos there, including models Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Sophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Zendaya REX Shutterstock

Chloe and Halle Bailey REX Shutterstock

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin REX Shutterstock

Sophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone REX Shutterstock

Zendaya starred in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring ’17 campaign along with a group of other young stars including Cameron Dallas, who was also at the party.

Cameron Dallas REX Shutterstock

Guests tried on D&G eyewear at the label’s L.A. boutique before partying at hotspot Bootsy Bellows.

