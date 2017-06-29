Zendaya Jumps on Head-to-Toe Barbie Pink Trend

Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film premiere in L.A. REX/Shutterstock

Maybe it’s the fact that Mattel recently announced the launch of a diverse line of Ken dolls to add to its Barbie “Fashionista” collection. Maybe the pink trend in shoes has slyly made its way into apparel as a key color for monochromatic dressing. Or maybe the onslaught of millennial pink over the last few seasons has finally transitioned into a new, richer hue more in line with shades of summer. Whatever can be credited for the wave of Barbie pink on the scene, Zendaya strikes again by being one of the first celebrities in on the trend.

Zendaya is a life-size Barbie in her hot-pink red carpet look.

Zendaya may be the star of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but she arrived to the L.A. film premiere in her own Barbie world. The starlet is no stranger to being pretty in pink, and this time around she upped the glam factor in a custom Ralph & Russo gown featuring hot-pink pleating and a thigh-high slit. A modish choker neckline that transcended into a long train gave the dress a contemporary aesthetic. And just like the doll herself, life-size Barbie Zendaya wore none other than the pink pump — with the actress wearing a design by Italian luxury footwear brand Casadei. And what Barbie girl is truly complete without a girl’s best friend — diamonds. Bulgari, that is, in Zendaya’s case.

Zendaya is a life-size Barbie in a custom Ralph and Russo gown and Casadei pumps.

My Barbie….. A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Looks Like the Most Glam Barbie in This Pink Outfit

Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Zara Larsson’s Bubblegum Thigh-High Boots Make the Case for Pink Shoes

Zendaya Owned the Red Carpet in Manolos She Got From Rihanna