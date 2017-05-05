Zayn Malik Spotted in Rocker Look After Missing the Met Gala

Zayn Malik in New York on May 4. Splash

Zayn Malik seems to be back to normal after he was spotted last week arriving in a wheelchair and girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s New York apartment.

Malik’s rep told E! News that the singer had injured his foot but was fine. Last year, Malik attended the Met Gala with Hadid, but this year he was a no-show, perhaps because of his injury. Hadid attended solo, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger gown and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger and Christian Louboutin. REX Shutterstock

Now he’s back on his feet, spotted leaving Hadid’s apartment wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black jacket, black pants and black boots that appear to be from his Giuseppe x Zayn collaboration with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Zayn Malik leaves Gigi Hadid’s apartment in New York. Splash

Hadid was also spotted out and about in New York yesterday wearing a sheer top with matching striped jacket and pants and black boots — according to Just Jared, Hadid was on her way to friend Taylor Swift’s apartment.

Gigi Hadid in New York on May 4. Splash

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Dressed Like Cool Mom and Dad Duo

Gigi Hadid Wears Bubble-Gum Pink, Fur-Lined Gucci Slides for Birthday Look

Gigi Hadid Paired Pajamas With Stuart Weitzman Heels Out in NYC