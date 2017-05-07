Zac Efron Wore Red Heels on MTV’s ‘Room Raiders’

Zac Efron in an ad for Hugo Boss Splash

It’s hard to imagine Zac Efron as a gap-toothed teen making an appearance on MTV’s “Room Raiders.” But it definitely happened.

The “Baywatch” actor, who is presenting tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, guest starred on the popular reality show in 2005, where he raided the rooms of three girls.

While taking a peek into one of the girl’s closets, the 29-year old spotted a pair of red slingback heels. “Maybe I should try these on and view the world from your shoes,” the actor quipped.

As he slipped into the pumps while the three girls looked on, Efron said, “So that’s what it feels like to be you.”

Zac Efron rocks grey Vans. REX Shutterstock

In a funny twist, Efron donned heels in a recently-released trailer for “Baywatch.” For the upcoming movie, the actor sports a dress, wig, hat, makeup and heels to go undercover with co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The star admitted in a tweet that walking in the bright yellow sandals was one of his ‘hardest stunts ever.’

