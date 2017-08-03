Zac Efron’s Comfy Travel Style Includes Messy Hair & These Retro Sneakers

Zac Efron seen at LAX. Splash News

Millie Bobby Brown recently dropped a new back-to-school campaign for Converse, in which she rocked the classic Chuck Taylors while opening up about how the first day of school makes her feel, and it seems to be gaining some attention by none other Zac Efron. His “High School Musical” days may long be behind him, but according to his shoe selection, it appears the actor’s still got those first day feels just like the Stranger Things‘ star.

While leaving Los Angeles International Airport, Efron was seen sporting low-top Chucks, a matching jacket, a striped black-and-white T-shirt and gray pants. He completed his cool-guy look with slick aviators and sported his beloved semi-mess cropped haircut style. The “Baywatch” actor also carried with him a military green backpack and a bright orange weekender bag. It’s a low-key airport look for him and though he was lugging around all his bags, Efron managed to look calmer and cooler than ever.

There’s no doubt his chill state had something to do with his sneakers. This is proof that they’re the perfect travel shoes and retailing at only $50, you can’t beat that. If you still have a summer vacation scheduled, take inspiration from Efron and grab a pair for yourself today before you board that plane. We guarantee it will take some of the stress out of flying.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top, $50; nike.com

