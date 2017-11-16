These Celebs Are Wearing Saint Laurent’s Sparkle Boots That Cost More Than Your Rent

Saint Laurent boots. Splash

They’re sparkly, stylish, and come with a hefty price tag: $10,000.

Saint Laurent’s crystal-encrusted boots have been all anyone in fashion circles has been talking about.

Appearing in designer Anthony Vaccarello’s second Paris Fashion Week runway for the brand, each boot is decorated with more than 3,000 little rhinestones in a slouchy, below-knee silhouette.

The luxury boots have also caused somewhat of an Internet sensation as pictures from the Paris show started coming out on social media. While the $10,000 price tag put the boots into a drool-worthy-only category for many shoe fans, some celebrities have been photographed in them even on casual occasions.

Ever since Rihanna was spotted in the boots in March, the uber-sparkly boots have been seen on Céline Dion, Kylie Jenner, and most recently, Nicki Minaj on her “Minaj A Trois” cover for Paper Magazine.

Here are all the top stars that have been seen wearing Saint Laurent’s sparkle boots this year:

Nicki Minaj (on the cover of Paste Magazine):

Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Rihanna (right after the YSL Paris Fashion Week show):

Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 crystal boots. Courtesy of Instagram

Kendall Jenner (at a November basketball game):

Kendall Jenner wears a cropped white tank top and jeans with Saint Laurent’s crystal boots Nov. 2. Splash

Cardi B (at the 2017 MTV VMAs):

Cardi B performs at the MTV VMAs pre-show. Rex Shutterstock

Céline Dion (on a visit to Paris):