Why Kim Kardashian West Wore This Color to the Yeezy Season 5 Show

Kim Kardashian West leaving her apt on Feb. 15 to go to the Yeezy Season 5 show at New York Fashion Week. Splash

If Kim Kardashian West’s outfit is any indication, burgundy could be one of the hottest colors for fall ’17.

Kardashian West stepped out in a pair of burgundy track pants, high-neck top, track pants, puffer jacket and lace-up heels for the Yeezy Season 5 show in New York on Wednesday. She was spotted leaving her apartment to head to the show at Pier 59. The outfit is presumably all Yeezy merchandise.

Kim Kardashian West leaving her New York apartment. Splash

Kardashian West’s lace-up boots. Splash

The collection was shown projected onto a large black pillar before the models walked a finale wearing the same items in the video. After the show, Kardashian West said on her Snapchat that the reason she decided to wear burgundy goes back to that family photoshoot that her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner had a few weeks ago.

Khloe snapped a photo of the sisters wearing all-burgundy outfits, captioning it “Burgundy babies.” Noticeably absent was Kardashian West and other half-sister Kendall Jenner.

Burgundy babies 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

“I decided to wear burgundy because I felt really left out that one time,” Kardashian West said.

Kylie Jenner also weighed in: “Oh! Look who decided she wanted to wear all burgundy…Hm!” seeming to also sarcastically allude to the burgundy sister photoshoot.

As we get a closer look at Season 5, prepare to see lots more boots, including an over-the-knee style that combines a wader and stiletto.

The new and improved wader stiletto boots at Yeezy Season 5. #yeezy #NYFW A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

