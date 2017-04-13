Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross Used Color in the Most Clever Way on the Red Carpet

Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross made good use of their color choices today when they hit the red carpet at the FYC special screening of “Black-ish” in Los Angeles.
Sticking to one hue — Shahidi in blue and Ross in hot orange — the co-stars made sleek style statements with smart silhouettes and the right footwear that completed the look.
Shahidi had on Marni’s resort 2017 blue blazer with a high-waisted matching pant that had black cuffs. The 17-year-old carried through the blue color down to her sandals, which featured a darker shade on the footbed and vamp.
The Nicholas Kirkwood shoes incorporated white straps and a red heel.
Meanwhile, Ross was a head-to-toe orange crush in a mod-inspired Victoria Beckham dress teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. The daughter of Diana Ross stuck to her favorite style from the luxury label — So Kate pumps.
The towering footwear in coral orange features a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $695 in different colorways on Nordstrom.com, but a pair in Ross’ coral orange color is available on eBay.com for $480.
The actresses joined their castmates during the event, which included Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown and Marsai Marin.