Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross Used Color in the Most Clever Way on the Red Carpet

Yara Shahidi, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross at a special screening of "Black-ish" in Los Angeles.
Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross made good use of their color choices today when they hit the red carpet at the FYC special screening of “Black-ish” in Los Angeles.

Sticking to one hue — Shahidi in blue and Ross in hot orange — the co-stars made sleek style statements with smart silhouettes and the right footwear that completed the look.

yara shahidi marni suit nicholas kirkwood black-ish red carpet shoes sandalsYara Shahidi wears Marni’s resort 2017 blue blazer paired with a high-waisted matching pant and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals on the red carpet at a special screening of “Black-ish” in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.
Shahidi had on Marni’s resort 2017 blue blazer with a high-waisted matching pant that had black cuffs. The 17-year-old carried through the blue color down to her sandals, which featured a darker shade on the footbed and vamp.

The Nicholas Kirkwood shoes incorporated white straps and a red heel.

Meanwhile, Ross was a head-to-toe orange crush in a mod-inspired Victoria Beckham dress teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. The daughter of Diana Ross stuck to her favorite style from the luxury label — So Kate pumps.

The towering footwear in coral orange features a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $695 in different colorways on Nordstrom.com, but a pair in Ross’ coral orange color is available on eBay.com for $480.

tracee ellis ross victoria beckham christian louboutin so kate pumps black-ish red carpet shoesTracee Ellis Ross wears an orange Victoria Beckham dress with matching Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps on the red carpet at a special screening of “Black-ish” in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.
The actresses joined their castmates during the event, which included Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown and Marsai Marin.

