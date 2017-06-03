‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Waited Years to Do This on the Red Carpet — Her Press Tour Style

View Slideshow Gal Gadot's "Wonder Women" press tour style. REX Shutterstock

Gal Gadot brings empowerment to the big screen playing Wonder Woman, but even with her armor left behind, she still makes powerful statements on the red carpet, too.

While on a press and promo tour, Gadot has eschewed traditional stiletto fare to embrace comfortable flats instead. In fact, at the movie’s Los Angeles screening she teamed a Givenchy dress with thong sandals by Aldo. It was a moment long in the making.

Gal Gadot wears a Givenchy dress with Aldo’s gold sandals at the “Wonder Woman” premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

“That’s something I’ve been saying for years, that I want to create this trend of doing red carpets in flats,” Gadot told USA Today. “I love wearing high heels — it’s beautiful, it’s sexy, whatever. But at the same time, especially stilettos, it puts us out of balance. We can fall any minute. It’s not good for our backs. Why do we do it? I can wear high heels (despite having a sprained back). But I was like, ‘Let’s wear flats.’ I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Gadot teamed the sparkling luxury label’s dress with a bargain pair of Aldo’s Starda flats. The sandals feature goldtone hardware embellishments and retail for $50 on aldo.com.

Gal Gadot wears platform sandals on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Throughout the “Wonder Woman” press tour, Gadot has been saving her feet and body from agony in other chic styles.

On Wednesday at a fan screening in New York City, Gadot teamed strappy black sandal flats with a black and white mini dress. For a premiere in Mexico City, she complemented her floor-length black gown with matching flat thong platforms.

Gal Gadot wears Christian Louboutin flats while promoting “Wonder Woman.” REX Shutterstock

Christian Louboutin’s sleek flats were her choice of footwear on May 23 — wearing the Cagouflat peep-toe style with a cobalt blue ribbed dress on “Good Morning America,” and at AOL Live she teamed a pink dress with Pigalle pointed-toe flats. Gadot made another outfit change to appear on “Good Day NY,” opting for a maxi dress complemented with Tod’s slip-on sneakers that featured a raffia outsole.

